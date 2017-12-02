Police In San Bernardino Co. Investigating Disturbing Viral Video Depicting Cat Abuse

FONTANA (CBSLA) – A disturbing and graphic video posted to social media that shows a teen boy flinging a cat into the street is under investigation by authorities in San Bernardino County.

The approximately 10-second video — which has been shared thousands of times on Twitter — shows a boy holding up a cat in the front yard of a home. The boy then launches the cat what appears to be at least 20 yards. The cat can be heard screeching and whimpering as it lands in the street.

From the video, it’s unclear if the cat survived the throw.

The Fontana Police Department tweeted Saturday that it had been contacted by several people regarding the video.

“It has been determined that the incident took place outside our city and we are working with the appropriate jurisdiction to find the cat and the suspect,” police wrote.

We are aware of a video that depicts the abuse of a cat. We thank everyone for contacting our department with the video. It has been determined that the incident took place outside our city and we are working with the appropriate jurisdiction to find the cat and the suspect. pic.twitter.com/7NE2Ty48py — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) December 2, 2017

The Press-Enterprise newspaper reported Saturday that the user who initially shared the video identified themselves as a student at A.B. Miller High School in Fontana.

Meanwhile, Ontario police told the Enterprise that they were also investigating the incident.

CBSLA is not sharing the video due to its graphic nature.