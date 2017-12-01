TODAY! CHiPs For Kids Kickoff Join Garth Kemp as he broadcasts live from the Citadel and bring a new, unwrapped toy between 11am-6pm! Read More

Worker Dies In Machinery Accident At Irvine Pipe Business

Filed Under: Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA) — A 50-year-old employee of a metal pipe and tubing company died in a workplace accident in Irvine Friday.

The accident happened about 11 a.m. at PCC Rollmet at 1822 Deere Ave., according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

“He was working with heavy machinery when an accident occurred,” Kurtz said.

The company has about 70 employees, he said.

