Teen On A Mission Starts Holiday Backpack Campaign For Homeless

HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — After learning about the conditions some of the homeless population on Skid Row face, one South Bay teen leaped into action to provide a bit of cheer and normalcy for them this holiday season.

Thirteen-year-old Finn Sullivan of Hermosa Beach is a man on a mission. The goal: to fill 180 backpacks with everyday items like towels, toothbrushes, socks and snacks, and give them to folks at the Union Rescue Mission in Downtown Los Angeles.

“My mom explained to me what was happening down there, and I didn’t think it was really fair that everyone in Hermosa gets so much for Christmas, and they’re not gonna get anything,” the eighth-grader told CBS2 News.

So Finn recruited 10 of his friends to get the backpacks and the contents, turning his living room into filling station. He and his friends plan to personally hand out the 180 bags at the Skid Row shelter on Dec. 10.

His mother seems OK with the mess, saying that even if Finn doesn’t reach the magic number of 180, she and Finn’s family will still be proud.

“Just try. You can’t fail,” mother Cyndi Wills told CBS2. “Even 25 backpacks is a gift.”

As of Monday, Finn and his crew had collected 140 backpacks, according to The Beach Reporter.

For Finn, the kind act is really simple.

“I mean, I’m just trying to help people out,” Finn said.

The Reporter states those interested in donating items can email Wills at Cyndi.wills@yahoo.com.