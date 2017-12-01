Fatal Shooting Rocks Quiet Newbury Park Neighborhood

NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old man was found dead in the street in a quiet Newbury Park neighborhood, a community that rarely sees violent crime and hasn’t seen a homicide in at least a decade.
Gunfire was reported after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Calle Zafiro, just north of Highway 101. Responding deputies found the Thousand Oaks man dead in the street.
Authorities have not yet identified the victim pending notification of his family. Detectives are looking into whether the man had been living in the area.
The neighborhood has seen some gang activity in the past, but nothing recently, and nothing of this magnitude for at least 10 years, Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said.
“I don’t know when the last time was we had a homicide here, it’s been years,” he said.
The investigation into the death continued into Friday morning.