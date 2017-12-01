Chris Pratt Warns Fans Of Predator Posing As Him On Facebook

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Chris Pratt says an imposter is pretending to be him on Facebook, hitting on female fans and trying to get their phone numbers.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” star posted an image of the Facebook page on his verified Instagram account overnight and urged his 13.9 million followers to always look for the blue checkmark next to his name.

“If there is no checkmark by my name, that person is an imposter. I’m sorry,” Pratt wrote in the caption.

There are a number of Chris Pratt fan pages on Facebook, but most are known to be unaffiliated with the actor because they are accompanied by terms like “fan club,” “unofficial,” and “memes.”

The actor urged his fans to educate their children and younger siblings about the presence of imposters on social media.

“It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator,” he wrote. “I’ve had many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident.”

Pratt — who is estranged from his wife, actress Anna Faris — has 3.7 million followers on his verified Facebook page.