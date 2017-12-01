TODAY! CHiPs For Kids Kickoff Join Garth Kemp as he broadcasts live from the Citadel and bring a new, unwrapped toy between 11am-6pm! Read More

Burglary Suspect Barricaded In Newport Beach Auto Dealership

Filed Under: Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – SWAT teams were called to a luxury Newport Beach car dealership Friday morning where a burglary suspect was believed to be barricaded inside.

A Newport Beach police spokesperson reports that officers initially responded to a burglary call at Fletcher Jones Motorcars at 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Jamboree, west of the 73 Freeway.

At some point, authorities learned that the burglar may be still inside the dealership. A barricade situation ensued and SWAT was brought in.

The standoff was ongoing as of 10:30 a.m. No further details were confirmed.

