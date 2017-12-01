What To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – December 1

Whether you have shopping to do or are just looking to find something to do to help get into the spirit of the season, there are plenty of cool things to get into this weekend. From pop up markets to comedy concerts, it’s impossible to go bored for the next few days. Check out what’s on tap.

Friday, December 1



Chris Rock Total Blackout Tour

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 308-6300

www.chrisrock.com Dolby Theatre6801 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 308-6300 If turbulent times make for great comedy then it only makes sense that Chris Rock hit the road. The veteran of the stand-up stage is in the middle of an international string of dates and the environment is ripe with material. Rock is the caliber of performer that can instantly sell out rooms ranging from theaters to arenas. He is one of the most respected names in comedy. Here is your chance to find out why.

See “Enchanted Forest of Light”

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr,

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

www.descansogardens.org Descanso Gardens1418 Descanso Dr,La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 During a time when lighting displays are just about everywhere, Descanso Gardens has hit a homerun with their Enchanted Forest of Light installation. Transforming the grounds into a wash of interactive scenes and fields of glow, there might not be a more romantic evening stroll. The illuminated grounds make for well over a mile stretch of pathways with some 10 different lighting configurations across the entire floor plan of the botanical gardens.

Saturday, December 2



L.A.’S Master Chorale’s Christmas Concert

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.lamasterchorale.org Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012 The Los Angeles Master Chorale isn’t just the most revered choir in the Southland; it is consider the benchmark nationally for professional choirs. Among the more recent honors include a 2017 induction into the Classical Music Hall of Fame. Continuing their annual tradition, the Master Chorale will perform a collection of Christmas essentials at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Conducted by Eric Whitacre, prepare for a show of timeless holiday music and a few festive surprises.



Shop The Pop-Up Artisan Market At Union Station

Union Station

800 N. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.unionstationla.com If shopping online still isn’t your thing and braving the mall just won’t work, the South Patio at Union Station will be bustling with a host of local artisans and unique vendors. Showcasing everything from handcrafted jewelry to custom printed t-shirts to hand-stitched stuffed animals and even a mobile record store; this pop up market provides a fantastic alternative to the chaos of traditional holiday shopping. Sweetened with live entertainment, a team of food trucks and even a beer garden for plenty of refreshment, a few hours of shopping could easily turn into a full day.



The 35th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade

200 Neto Avenue, Suite B

Long Beach, CA 90803

www.belmontshore.org Celebrating the 35th year of the annual holiday tradition, the quaint nook of Belmont Shore will host some 100 different floats, multiple marching bands, and a visit from Santa Claus for their Christmas Parade. This family friendly event makes for quite the show and once the festivities wrap, guests can cruise the shops, restaurants, and watering holes that make 2nd Street such a charming section of Long Beach.

Sunday, December 3



Attend The The L.A. Auto Show

LA Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.laautoshow.com LA Convention Center1201 S. Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90015 The great thing about the Los Angeles Auto show is that you don’t need to be an automotive enthusiast to appreciate the spectacle of this 10-day stretch. Regarded as the one of the industry’s most important events of the year, every company is out to showcase the very best from categories ranging from concept to luxury to economy. Featuring the latest in innovation, design, and technology, the convention floor is one big game of can you top this with the consumer coming up the real winner.



Visit The Museum of Failure

A+D Museum

900 E 4th St

Los Angeles, CA

www.failuremuseum.com Earning major interest with the debut this pop-up museum in Helsingborg, Sweden earlier this year, the Museum of Failure has touched down in Los Angeles. Though more of a gigantic exhibit, the tour features more than 100 different innovational failures from some of the most respected names on the consumer market. From Apple to Sony, Google to Harley Davidson, each item presents a business failure that sometimes earns a laugh but always segues into a directional change for the company and eventual success.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.