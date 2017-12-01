Bat Infected With Rabies Found Outside Anaheim Shopping Center

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Health officials are issuing a warning after a bat that was found in an Anaheim shopping center parking lot has tested positive for rabies.
The bat was discovered Tuesday in the parking lot of the Canyon Terrace Shopping Center at 100 North Tustin Avenue, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The bat later tested positive for the rabies virus.
Anyone who came in contact with the bat or knows someone who did is asked call OCHCA at 714-834-8180 or 714-834-7792.
Rabies is found in an animal’s saliva and can be transmitted by a bite from an infected animal, OCHCA reports. In rare cases, it can also be transmitted via the animal’s saliva by contamination from the eyes, mouth or an open wound.
Most human cases in the U.S. are transmitted from bats. Once a person begins showing symptoms of rabies, the results are nearly always fatal, OCHCA says.
