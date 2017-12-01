Missing Army Veteran Found Buried In Grave In Cactus City

CACTUS CITY (CBSLA) – The body of a 37-year-old Army officer from San Diego who went missing in September – and is suspected of having been murdered by her ex-husband – was found buried in a shallow grave with her dog in the eastern Riverside County community of Cactus City this week.
The body of Julia Jacobson and her terrier Boogie were found near the 10 Freeway and Box Canyon Road, Ontario police reported Friday. The discovery followed a multi-agency search of Cactus City that began Wednesday and involved 120 law enforcement personnel scouring an area of six square-miles.
Jacobson was reported missing to San Diego police on Sept. 2. Her car was found abandoned in San Diego five days later. The investigation eventually led San Diego police detectives to Ontario, where it was determined she had been last seen on the same day she was reported missing, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper.
On Oct. 13, Jacobson’s ex-husband – 39-year-old Dalen Larry Ware — was arrested on murder charges at his home in Laveen, Ariz. He has since been extradited to the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino County.
Jacobson served two tours of duty in Iraq and worked in 7-Eleven’s corporate offices at the time she disappeared, the Tribune reports.
Jacobson filed for divorce from Ware in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to the newspaper.