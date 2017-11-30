Suspect Wounded In Shooting After Police Pursuit

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A robbery suspect was wounded during an officer-involved shooting after a police pursuit in North Hollywood Thursday.
The pursuit ended at Lauren Canyon Boulevard and Hart Street.
KCAL9’s Tom Wait reported from the scene where there was still a heavy police presence into the evening.
Police received a tip that a robbery suspect was in the area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. They tried to pull the suspect over but they said he refused and led them on a short chase.
It was not clear if the suspect returned fire.
No officers were injured.
The suspect was taken to a hospital.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.