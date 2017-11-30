Suspect Accused Of Carjacking, Dragging Woman Who Offered Him A Ride

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a man they said carjacked and dragged a woman who had offered him a ride home..

The Temecula Police Department responded to a parking lot in the early morning hours of November 27 following a report of a carjacking.

Officers contacted an adult female victim, who had sustained moderate injuries, after allegedly being dragged by the vehicle in an attempt to stop the suspect from taking her car.

The victim said she had been attempting to give a male acquaintance, identified as 25 year-old Curtis Jones, of Menifee, a ride home from the area.

As they began to drive, she said Jones was too intoxicated and could not provide her with his home address. She returned with him to the location.

Both Jones and the victim exited the car. She said Jones got into the driver seat of the white 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan and began to drive away. The victim attempted to stop Jones from taking her car, and grabbed on to him through the open driver side door.

Jones accelerated and dragged the victim through the parking lot for a short distance before she fell and sustained injuries. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Later that evening, officers located the vehicle, abandoned, in a dirt field in the city of Menifee. The vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the victim.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2017, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, officers located the suspect allegedly hiding out at a relative’s residence in Apple Valley. Jones was placed under arrest and transported back to Riverside County.

Jones was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on charges of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Danny Hollingsworth with the Temecula Police Department (951) 696-3000