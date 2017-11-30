2 Armed Men Wanted In Sherman Oaks Smash-And-Grab Robbery

Filed Under: Macys, Robbery, Sherman Oaks, Smash And Grab Robbery

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at Macy’s at the Westfield Fashion Square mall in Sherman Oaks.

The robbery was reported just after 10:30 a.m. The two men were armed, but no shots were fired and there were no immediate reports of injuries, Los Angeles police said.

The suspects got away in a gray SUV.

Traffic was routed away from the area during the police investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

