LAPD Captain On Leave In Illegal Pot Grow Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Police Department captain is being investigated for possible involvement in an illegal marijuana-growing operation that was discovered in a warehouse in the Sun Valley area, the department confirmed Thursday.
The operation was discovered by LAPD detectives who were investigating a burglary at the warehouse in the 8800 block of Bradley Avenue about 4 a.m. on Oct. 31.
“During the investigation, an LAPD employee was identified as being affiliated with the location,” according to an LAPD statement. “The employee has been assigned to home pending an investigation as to their involvement.”
LAPD officials declined to say if the employee was an officer or a civilian. However, the Los Angeles Times identified the employee is an LAPD captain.
According to the LAPD statement, unidentified suspects pried open the rear door of the warehouse and fled with property that included a safe, cigarettes, cigars and marijuana plants.
“The location was determined to be an illegal marijuana cultivation warehouse,” the statement said. “Gang and Narcotics Division (detectives) are investigating the illegal cultivation.”
Detectives from the Internal Affairs Division are handling the confidential personnel investigation, according to the LAPD, which said the “employee has not been arrested, and there are no current criminal charges pending against the employee.”
