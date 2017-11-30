LA Metro Lists 28 Major Transportation Projects In Time For ’28 Olympics

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro announced Thursday it is working on a “Twenty-Eight by ’28” initiative that would aim to complete 28 key road, transit and bicycle/pedestrian projects in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Many of the projects are scheduled to be finished by 2028, but others would need accelerated funding to make the goal, Metro said.

“Winning the 2028 Olympic Games gives us the chance to re-imagine Los Angeles, and ask ourselves what legacy we will create for generations to come. Twenty-Eight by ’28 will help us frame the progress we’re striving to make in the years leading up to the Games,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, chair of the Metro Board. “This initiative is our opportunity to harness the unifying power of the Olympic Movement to transform our transportation future.”

Seventeen of the projects are already scheduled for completion before 2028 — four funded by Measure R and 13 funded by Measure M. County voters approved both ballot measures to raise billions for transportation projects via half-cent sales tax increases. Measure R was approved in 2009 and is expected to raise $40 billion for transportation projects over 30 years. Measure M is a 2016 ballot initiative estimated to raise $120 billion over the next 40 years.

Eight “aspirational” projects have a delivery date after 2028, including four Measure M “mega-projects” that will require accelerated funds to make the ’28 deadline.

“The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games offer an opportunity for us to work with the state and federal governments to move our projects forward for the good of the people in our region,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington.

The 28 by ’28 projects:

1. Crenshaw/LAX subway line (2019)

2. Micro Transit (2019)

3. Regional Connector (2021)

4. New Bus Rapid Transit Corridors (Phase 1) (2022)

5. Orange and Red Lines to Gold Line (North Hollywood-Pasadena) (2022)

6. LAX Airport Metro Connector Station (2023)

7. 5 North County Capacity Enhancements (2023)

8. North San Fernando Valley (2023)

9. Purple Line Extension Section 1 (2023)

10. Gold Line Foothill Extension to Claremont (with ability to reach Montclair) (2025)

11. LA River Waterway & System Bike Path (2025)

12. LA River Bike Path San Fernando Valley (2025)

13. Orange Line Travel Time and Safety Improvements (2025)

14. Purple Line Extension Section 2 (2025)

15. Purple Line Extension Section 3 (2026)

16. Sepulveda Pass ExpressLanes (2026)

17. East San Fernando Valley (2027)

18. 105 ExpressLanes (2027)

19. 710 South Corridor Early Action (2027)

20. South Bay Light Rail Extension (2027)

21. Blue Line Signal and Washington/Flower Junction Improvements (2028)

22. 10 ExpressLanes from 605 to San Bernardino Line (2028)

23. 57/60 Interchange Improvements (2028)

24. Vermont Transit Corridor (2028)

25. Sepulveda Transit Corridor (2028)

26. Gold Line Eastside Extension to Whittier or South El Monte (2028)

27. Light-rail train line from downtown L.A. to Artesia (2028)

28. 405 South Bay Curve Improvements (2028)

