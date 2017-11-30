Hair Brazen Robbery: 2 Men Caught On Tape Stealing Extensions From Salon

MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — It was a hair heist in Montclair. Two men were caught on camera roughing up an employee and getting away with thousands of dollars in extensions and hair products

“This was a brazen robbery. Very alarming. Very scary,” the store manager, who wanted her identity protected, said.

Cameras recorded the robbery at Baby Doll Luxury Hair in the middle of the afternoon October 25. The employee in the video buzzed in a man she thought was a customer.

“And then another guy ran in behind him. They threw her to the ground and tied her up.”

Police say the men grabbed 80 hair pieces and got away with about $8,000 in product.

“Unfortunately the products are highly sought after. They’re a luxury item. And so individuals have been robbed before for these products,” the manager said.

She says a similar robbery happened at a second location years ago.

“We have store in Hawthorne in the LA area and that store was robbed a few years back.”

The stores have stepped up security adding a door buzzer.

Montclair police detectives are working the case. So far no arrests.

The manager says she hopes releasing the video helps solve the case.

“The employees are shaken up. I’m shaken up. We’re all just shaken up about the experience.”