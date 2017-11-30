Baby Drowns In Bucket Of Water In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a one-year-old boy in North Hollywood Thursday morning.
At 11:18 am., Los Angeles police and firefighters were called to the 12000 block of Saticoy Street to find a boy drowning in a bucket of water. He was rushed to a hospital, police said, but was pronounced dead. His name was not released.
The exact circumstances of the incident were unknown.
LAPD Detectives are on scene conducting a criminal investigation. It was unclear if any suspects had been identified.