Police Release Video Of Random Savage Attack Of Older Man 

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the right of the video, two men are about to pass each other when the man on the right winds up to swing his backpack at the other man walking by. The man on the right follows the older man and then takes a vicious swing. The victim hits the deck tumbling down onto the sidewalk. The attacker walks off like nothing happened. The brazen assault was in broad daylight and the suspected attacker had nothing covering his face.
Shoppers outside the store where this happened were stunned by the video.
“That’s awful. That’s just a horrible individual,” a woman shopping said
“It’s kind of scary this happened so randomly,” a man shopping said.
The beating happened last month on LaBrea Avenue and Willoughby Street. The LAPD released the video to help drum up leads. Investigators say the attacker used a backpack to bash the victim in the head. It’s not clear what was in it. Detectives say at this point they don’t even think words were exchanged and this was probably just a random and savage attack.
Police say the attacker in the video is young and while or Asian.