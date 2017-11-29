Somali Officials Contradict US Claim That No Civilians Killed During Raid

The U.S.-supported raid by Somali forces on Aug. 25 in Bariire village caused an uproar, with bodies laid out in the capital, Mogadishu, for display. Somalia's army chief said civilians were killed.
gettyimages 839036052 Somali Officials Contradict US Claim That No Civilians Killed During Raid

Relatives gather to look at the dead bodies of ten people including children after a raid on their farms in Bariire, some 50 km west of Mogadishu, on August 25, 2017.(PHOTO: MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images)

 

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A U.S. military investigation of an August raid in Somalia is contradicting Somali officials’ accusations that several civilians, including children, were killed.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says a “thorough assessment” of the raid by U.S. Special Operations Command Africa shows “the only casualties were those of armed enemy combatants.”

There was no immediate response from Somali officials.

The Trump administration this year approved expanded military operations against the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab.

A separate statement Wednesday by the U.S. Africa Command says there are currently more than 500 U.S. military personnel in the Horn of Africa nation.

