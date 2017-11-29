Pursuit Ends In Fiery Crash on PCH In Malibu, 1 Killed

MALIBU (CBSLA) – One person has died after a pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a vehicle when it crashed at around 8 a.m. in the 27000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, near Sea Vista Drive.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CBS2. No further details regarding the circumstances of the crash and the number of people injured were confirmed.
The crash immediately sparked a car fire that spread to some nearby brush. LACFD crews responded and were working to extinguish the blaze.
The PCH was shut down in both directions east of Kanan Dume Road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
