People In Cheviot Hills Report ‘Overwhelming’ Smell Of Gas

CHEVIOT HILLS (CBSLA) — CBS2/KCAL9 received a series of calls Wednesday evening from people in Cheviot Hills reporting they smelled gas.
Stu Mundel reported from overhead in Sky2.
Some residents described the smell as “overwhelming,” he reported.
Officials looked at the intersection of Pico and Overland as the possible source of the leak. They later looked at the area of Esther and Manning.
The exact location of the leak was not pinpointed.
The gas company dispatched a series of trucks to locate the source.
There were no injuries reported. No one was transported to the hospital.
Melissa Bailey, a spokeswoman for SoCal Gas, relayed the following to CBS2/KCAL 9 Wednesday evening.
At about 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, SoCalGas crews responded to reports of area odors near the intersection of Pico Blvd and Overland Avenue in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
SoCalGas crews along with Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to determine the source of the odor.
No source has been determined at this time. SoCalGas crews will continue to work to identify the source of the odor.”