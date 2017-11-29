Boy Detained In Shooting That Wounded Deputy In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday detained a boy believed to be connected to a shooting that left a sheriff’s deputy and a suspect wounded in Santa Clarita.
The deputy is expected to survive the shooting, which was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21300 block of Bottletree Lane, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The boy, whose age was not immediately disclosed, and a 29-year-old man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun in that area as she was getting out of her vehicle, the woman reported.
Responding deputies got into a shootout with the older suspect in the driveway of an apartment complex and one deputy was shot in the neck, authorities said. Four deputies, including the wounded one, fired on the man, said sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza.
The deputy was rushed to a hospital by fellow deputies, according to reports from the scene. Authorities said the wounded suspect was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Authorities searched for the additional suspect early Wednesday in the area of Dockweiler Drive, between Valle Del Sorro and Sierra Highway. The boy was found in a nearby apartment and detained, authorities said.
The investigation was expected to be carried out through the morning.
