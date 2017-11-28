3 Encino Robbery Suspects Captured In Glendale After Being Tailed By Driver

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A major roadway was shut down and three suspects in an Encino robbery were captured in Glendale Tuesday morning after being tailed by a private citizen.
According to Los Angeles police, a robbery occurred at around 10 a.m. in the 18400 block of Ventura Boulevard.
As the suspects were fleeing in a vehicle, a citizen followed them onto the eastbound 134 Freeway, providing 911 dispatchers with updates while LAPD and California Highway Patrol responded, police said.
The suspects made their way into Glendale, where they exited the freeway. The city of Glendale reported that San Fernando Road was shut down south of the 134 Freeway while officers established a perimeter and took the suspects into custody sometime before 11:04 a.m. in the parking lot of a storage facility at San Fernando Road and West Doran Street.
There were no reports of any injuries. The circumstances of the robbery were not immediately confirmed.
