State Senator Wants LA And Other Cities To Keep Bars Open Until 4AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A State Senator is trying for the fifth time to pass a bill that would let bars in California stay open until 4 am.
San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener tells KNX 1070 what’s different about this version of the bill is that it limits it to six cities — LA, Long Beach, West Hollywood, San Francisco, Oakland, and Sacramento. Critics say the bill puts revenue ahead of public safety, but Wiener isn’t buying that.
He says the last version of the bill, just two months ago, made it through the Senate and almost all the way through the Assembly. He says he’s confident about total success this time.
