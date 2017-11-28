Driver Killed In Culver City Wreck

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a single-car crash in Culver City.

The crash was reported at 2:36 a.m. in the area of Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway, the Culver City Police Department reported.

The driver, who was the car’s only occupant, died at the scene, police said.

The crash prompted authorities to close Slauson Avenue between Buckingham Parkway and Bedford Avenue for an investigation.

