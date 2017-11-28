Clippers’ Griffin Out Up To 8 Weeks With MCL Sprain

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The Clippers’ third win in a row for the first time since opening the season 4-0 came at a price, the loss of forward Blake Griffin for up to two months with a knee injury.
Griffin fell down under the basket and clutched his left knee with 3:53 left in a 120-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
A grim-faced Griffin dressed and left the locker room without speaking to reporters.
“It didn’t look good, obviously,” coach Doc Rivers said.
On Tuesday, the Clippers announced that Griffin had suffered a sprain to his medial collateral ligament. An MRI revealed no structural damage. However, he is expected to miss up to eight weeks.
Griffin was going for a loose ball in the paint with teammate Austin Rivers and Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. It appeared Rivers fell on Griffin, whose knee got twisted as he landed on his back. Griffin got up, but soon left the game and the court.
“Lonzo knocked someone into Blake and it was a trigger effect,” the elder Rivers said. “Blake said he was OK. Then he just couldn’t move. He’s hoping it was just a bang.”
The Clippers are already missing three key players, including guard Patrick Beverley, who is out for the season after having right knee surgery last week. Forward Danilo Gallinari and guard Milos Teodosic are hurt, too.
