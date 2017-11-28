Actor Dragged, Run Over After Minor Traffic Incident Turns Into Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local actor says he was dragged, run over and left in a San Fernando Valley street — and the suspect is still on the run.

Both of Dave Buzzotta’s feet are broken and he has deep cuts all over his body after he says a woman ran him over in a four-door white sedan last week.

Buzzotta says he was turning left from the outer lane of Cahuenga onto Barham in Universal City; he says the other driver was in the inner lane and veered into him, pushing his car into the curb.

When Buzzotta walked up to her window to get the driver’s insurance information, he says she took off — and he was left hanging on the driver’s side window.

“I hit the pavement with my face. Conked my head. I’m very lucky I’m not dead,” he said.

“I started screaming, ‘I’m going to die … You’re going to kill me!’ And then she stepped on the gas and went faster,” he remembered.

He says she never once looked at him; and after several seconds of being dragged he fell off and her car ran over his feet.

He was left laying in the road until he says a good Samaritan helped and called 911.

Buzzotta is an actor and was performing in a local play before the incident. Now, he’s heartbroken he can’t be on stage.

“I can’t do a play with broken feet,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for his medical expenses here.

Police are investigating.