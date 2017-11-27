San Gabriel Lawyer Admits Running $50 Million Visa-Fraud Scam

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California attorney has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering as part of a scheme authorities say collected more than $50 million from wealthy Chinese investors seeking green cards.
Authorities say 35-year-old Victoria Chan pleaded guilty Monday to visa fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
She faces up to 45 years in prison when sentenced July 9.
Under the federal government’s EB-5 visa program, foreign investors who commit to spending at least $500,000 on job-creating projects can apply to obtain green cards granting permanent residency.
Chan admitted filing about 130 applications for such visas in exchange for construction projects that were never built.
Authorities say she used much of the money to buy properties for herself. She also returned some to the green-card applicants.
