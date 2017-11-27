Prince Harry Confirmed Engaged To ‘Suits’ Actress Meghan Markle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Suits” actress Meghan Markle is engaged to Britain’s Prince Harry, royal officials announced Monday.
The official announcement says the couple became engaged in London earlier this month and that the wedding will take place next year in the spring, with further details to be “announced in due course.”
Markle, 36, was born in Los Angeles. She might not be the first actress or divorcee to win the heart of a British prince, but she might very well be the first biracial woman – her mother is African American and her father is white – to marry into the royal family.
According to the announcement, the couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.