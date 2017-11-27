Caught On Video: Freight Train Clips Bus After Collision With Car

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A collision between a car and an bus pushed the bus onto railroad tracks, where it was later clipped by a freight train, authorities said Monday.
Four people were hurt in the initial crash, which happened at 1:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road, Los Angeles Fire dispatcher Margaret Stewart said.
A woman driving the car was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but she is expected to recover.
Two men — one 25 years old, the other 32 – were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth patient declined to be transported. All three had been on the bus at the time of the collision.
The two crashes happened from five to 10 minutes apart, police said.
“They had the woman out of the car, they were treating her. And then we kind of went, we need to probably stop the trains and let the trains know,” Los Angeles police Sgt. Fred Cueto said. “We tried to stop the train, we sent a unit down the street, and the conductor later said, ‘I saw you guys, but I couldn’t stop the train in time.’”
Metrolink says the investigation will not affect service.
