Conservative Group Linked To Woman Who Falsely Accused Moore

NEW YORK (AP) — A conservative group known for undercover investigations has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.
Moore has been accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct. But The Washington Post reported Monday that one accuser approached the newspaper earlier in the month with a fake story likely designed to embarrass the newspaper.
The Post did not publish the woman’s claims, but did release a story Monday about its dealings with her. Earlier in the day, reporters from the newspaper saw her walking into the New York offices of Project Veritas, a conservative group with a long record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets.
The group’s leader refused to comment on the Post story.
