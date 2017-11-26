Pico Rivera Neighborhood Evacuated After Man Allegedly Set House On Fire

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Authorities have evacuated a Pico Rivera neighborhood after a resident allegedly set his home on fire.
Desmond Shaw in Sky2 reported the unidentified male allegedly poured gasoline around the perimeter of his home.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze in the 5200 block of Calico Avenue.
The neighborhood was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.
LA County Sheriff’s and LA County Fire both responded to the scene. LA County Fire could be seen standing on the man’s roof.
The circumstances of what led the man to try to torch his own home were unclear.
The man has reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence. It was unclear if anyone else was in the home.