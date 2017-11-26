NY Times: Trump Says ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Of Him Boasting About Grabbing Women Is Fake

LOS ANGLES (CBSLA) — A report in the New York Times says President Trump has reportedly been telling people that the “Access Hollywood” tape in which he is heard boasting about “grabbing women by the p—y” is a fake.

On the tape, reported to have been recorded in 2005, Trump and former “Access” co-host Billy Bush are heard talking about Trump’s alleged conquests of women.

The then-candidate’s campaign was rocked by the allegations and repeated airings of the tape on cable news outlets. Even many republicans asked Trump to step aside weeks before the November 2016 election. He apologized for the vulgarity calling it simply “locker room talk.”

He never said it wasn’t him on the tape or that it might have been faked or doctored.That was then. This is now.

The Times reported Trump has told at least one senator this year that the tape was not real. He recently repeated that claim to an adviser recently ,the Times said.

At least 16 women have accused the president of sexual misconduct. The president’s conduct is under renewed scrutiny after he tepidly endorsed Roy Moore for his race for the Alabama senate seat against democrat Doug Jones. Trump said Jones would be “bad” for the senate because he is soft on crime. Moore has been accused by at least six women of sexually harassing or sexually assaulting them when they were teens.