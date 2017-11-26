Guide To Descanso Garden’s Enchanted: Forest of Light

Throughout the year, the Descanso Gardens provide an excellent place to visit for families. But, during the holidays, the Gardens kick it up a notch with Enchanted: Forest of Light. The interactive experience is fun for the families and one you won’t want to miss.
Where
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Dr
La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
(818) 949-4200
www.descansogardens.org
When
Enchanted Forest of Light runs until January 7, 2018. It is also a rain or shine event, so if it rains, you can still visit!
About Enchanted: Forest of Light
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting ‘Enchanted: Forest Of Light’ at Descanso Gardens. This interactive nighttime experience offers a stunning display of holiday color as you walk through over a mile of some of the Gardens’ most beloved areas. Tickets have a timed entry and must be purchased in advance.
Tickets
Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance on their website.