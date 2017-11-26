Man Found Lying In Driveway With Multiple Stab Wounds Succumbs To His Injuries

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man has died after being stabbed multiple times in Garden Grove.
Officers responded to the 13300 block of Lilly Street just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday following a call of a disturbance.
When they arrived on scene, they located the victim lying in a driveway with stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital where he died. He was identified by police as Ruben J. Murga, 25, of Santa Ana.
Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed that Murga was involved in a fight with several other people and was stabbed.
Authorities say one person has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. He was identified as Michael J. Martinez, 31, of Santa Ana.
Anyone with more information about the incident was asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (714) 741-5704.