5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Los Angeles

For sure, Los Angeles is endlessly entertaining so it’s no surprise our City of Angels is also a top tourism destination. With that in mind, whether you live in this robust Southland community or you are just visiting, consider pursuing the five following bucket list items that everyone should enjoy at least once during his or her lifetime.



The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-9211

www.farmersmarketla.com 6333 West 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 933-9211 This legendary outpost defines the Los Angeles experience yet tourists outnumber residents on any given day. So get in on the goings on that have been in effect in it original iteration since 1934 when you could get the best fruits and vegetables in the land. Today, that’s still true as are a number of other vendors peddling all kinds of restaurants offering diverse cuisines, bakeries, candy kiosks, jewelry shops and so much more. Also in this famous place: Special events that often feature culinary experiences and services like a barbershop and shoe repair. Talk about the ultimate one-stop shop!



Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com 2301 N. Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 One memory that anyone will relive over a lifetime is seeing a concert at the world famous Hollywood Bowl. Whether you’re on hand to see the Los Angeles Philharmonic or a pop act like Lady Gaga, you’ll be sitting under the stars as you enjoy the entertainment. Want an extra special treat at this Hollywood venue? Opt for a boxed meal and a box seat to really do your experience up right!



The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 00000

(213) 232-6200

www.thebroad.org 221 S. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 00000(213) 232-6200 Named for philanthropist Eli Broad, who financed the distinctive building by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Gensler housing unforgettable creations, this stunning contemporary art museum is big on discovery. Permanent exhibits numbering 1,200 mingle with temporary ones, these days including Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, an immersive presentation that goes deep into an unforgettably infinity experience.



Griffith Park Observatory

2800 E. Observatory Road

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(213) 473-0800

griffithobservatory.org 2800 E. Observatory RoadLos Angeles, CA 90027(213) 473-0800 If you want to see stars don’t just pursue the celebrities who live and work in Los Angeles. In addition, and probably with even better gratification, this Griffith Park mainstay gives you the unique opportunity to peer through a Zeiss telescope that is typically meant for moon and planets viewings. Solar telescopes to view the sun are also available at this Art Deco hilltop landmark properly seen in “Rebel without a Cause” along with hunky James Dean.



The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-7300

www.getty.edu 1200 Getty Center DriveLos Angeles, CA 90049(310) 440-7300 Starting with the Getty’s awesome view from atop a hill on the west side to three-car, cable-pulled hovertrain funicular that takes visitors up there, this Los Angeles landmark has become legendary during the past two decades Internationally renowned architect Richard Meier is the brains behind this expansive campus that covers American, Asian and European art up to and including Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic Irises. unforgettable!

By Jane Lasky