5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Los Angeles

The Original Farmers Market
6333 West 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 933-9211
www.farmersmarketla.com
This legendary outpost defines the Los Angeles experience yet tourists outnumber residents on any given day. So get in on the goings on that have been in effect in it original iteration since 1934 when you could get the best fruits and vegetables in the land. Today, that’s still true as are a number of other vendors peddling all kinds of restaurants offering diverse cuisines, bakeries, candy kiosks, jewelry shops and so much more. Also in this famous place: Special events that often feature culinary experiences and services like a barbershop and shoe repair. Talk about the ultimate one-stop shop!
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com
One memory that anyone will relive over a lifetime is seeing a concert at the world famous Hollywood Bowl. Whether you’re on hand to see the Los Angeles Philharmonic or a pop act like Lady Gaga, you’ll be sitting under the stars as you enjoy the entertainment. Want an extra special treat at this Hollywood venue? Opt for a boxed meal and a box seat to really do your experience up right!
The Broad
221 S. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 00000
(213) 232-6200
www.thebroad.org
Named for philanthropist Eli Broad, who financed the distinctive building by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Gensler housing unforgettable creations, this stunning contemporary art museum is big on discovery. Permanent exhibits numbering 1,200 mingle with temporary ones, these days including Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, an immersive presentation that goes deep into an unforgettably infinity experience.
Griffith Park Observatory
2800 E. Observatory Road
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(213) 473-0800
griffithobservatory.org
If you want to see stars don’t just pursue the celebrities who live and work in Los Angeles. In addition, and probably with even better gratification, this Griffith Park mainstay gives you the unique opportunity to peer through a Zeiss telescope that is typically meant for moon and planets viewings. Solar telescopes to view the sun are also available at this Art Deco hilltop landmark properly seen in “Rebel without a Cause” along with hunky James Dean.
The Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 440-7300
www.getty.edu
Starting with the Getty’s awesome view from atop a hill on the west side to three-car, cable-pulled hovertrain funicular that takes visitors up there, this Los Angeles landmark has become legendary during the past two decades Internationally renowned architect Richard Meier is the brains behind this expansive campus that covers American, Asian and European art up to and including Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic Irises. unforgettable!