3 Teens Found In Parked Car In Apparent Medical Distress, Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A young man is dead and two others are hospitalized after West Covina neighbors found three teens parked in a car Saturday morning in apparent medical distress.
Video from a neighbor’s security camera shows the Hyundai Sonata arriving on Michelle St. just before 12:30 a.m. and people remaining inside.
Just before 4 a.m., two people walk up to the vehicle, look inside and take off running. Minutes later, four people go to the car. They appear to have flashlights, open doors and appear to look through the car, take something and leave with it.
It would be more than six hours before a neighbor approached the car and immediately called 911.
Neighbors watched as paramedics pulled the young men from the vehicle. Police say there were no signs of trauma or obvious physical injuries.
One teen was pronounced dead at the hospital and the two others were initially listed in critical condition.
Police and neighbors are now looking for answers.
“The window was down, the driver’s window was down one guy was like, he was moaning and groaning,” said neighbor Michael Williams. “I tried to wake the guy up and see what he had taken and so I asked, ‘Did you take anything?’ And he said, ‘No, I didn’t.'”
Police say they suspect it was an overdose. Findings are pending results of toxicology reports.