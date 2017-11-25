Route, Closures Identified For 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) —   The 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade takes place Sunday.

The parade route, along with many street closures, are available on the parade’s website.

The LADOT says they will be “strictly” enforcing, citing and impounding vehicles that park on restricted streets.

From 11 a.m.  to midnight Sunday, Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue will be closed. The northbound and southbound off-ramps at Highland will remain open.

For a complete list of street closures, locations to watch the parade and parking rules, click here.

