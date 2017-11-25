Police: Teen Fatally Struck By Driver In Fit Of Misplaced Jealousy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say jealousy turned deadly in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven when a teen was killed by a driver in a fit of rage.

Security video shows 18-year-old Cris Dominguez-Aguilar being chased down and run over by the driver of a white truck in the parking lot on Foothill in Fontana.

Police say Cris was a victim of misplaced jealousy. According to investigators, he was given rides home after working in Colton by Elizabeth Mancilla, whose boyfriend, John Nieto, thought they were having an affair.

Police say Mancilla had just dropped Cris off at the 7-Eleven when Nieto, driving the white truck, ran him down and left the scene.

Nieto is facing a murder charge. Mancilla is facing an accessory to murder charge; police say she picked Nieto up after the incident and did not call police.

Cars and soccer were two of Cris’ passions. Teammates who shared the field with him wiped away tears at a fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses Saturday.

“He was family,” said Anothony Beltran. “I don’t know what kind of person would have that mentality in doing something like that.”

“Every single team I’ve played for he’s been there with me. That’ll be forever like a hole in my heart,” Eduardo Jimenez said.

Armando Dominguez-Aguilar raised Cris the last few years after their mom died.

It hasn’t been easy and Armando knows Cris’ support is what he will miss the most.

“When I’m crying, he was like hey don’t cry, bro. Don’t cry,” he said. “Just do for people who do for you.”