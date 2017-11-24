In #MeToo Post, Uma Thurman Says Harvey Weinstein Doesn’t ‘Deserve A Bullet’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the sexual harassment and misconduct scandal continues to grow beyond Hollywood and Harvey Weinstein, actress Uma Thurman has brought it back around, saying the former Miramax and Weinstein Co. executive doesn’t “deserve a bullet.”

The actress, who starred in half a dozen Miramax films including hits like “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” volumes 1 and 2, broke her silence on Instagram after last month saying she was too angry to share her thoughts on the allegations right then.

She posted an image of herself from one of the “Kill Bill” films, which cast her as the angry “Bride” seeking vengeance on her fellow assassins who tried to kill her and her unborn child.

The caption read, in part, “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) – stay tuned.”

Police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York, and London are investigating Weinstein for sexual assault.