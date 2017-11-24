Project Angel Food Among The Charitable Groups Facing Volunteer Shortage

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tis the season to give and be charitable and volunteer.

When the holidays come around so do the celebrities and the volunteers and the helpers.

But charitable organizations all over the country are reporting a shortage of volunteers to get them through the post-holiday period.

Closer to home, groups like Project Angel Food (they deliver meals to the home bound) are putting out the call for help.

The group’s executive director, Richard Ayoub, spoke to CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo.

Yesterday, Ayoub said, there were 50-60 people in the kitchen helping cook and package up holiday meals. That’s five times the number they usually have.

He was, of course, thankful for the help. But as he looks to the post-holiday calendar, he’s hoping to have enough people to prepare meals after the holidays have ended

“During the month of December it’s packed in this kitchen, corporations do a day,a takeover in the kitchen, individuals want to come in,” Ayoub said, “Between Christmas and New Year’s, that’s when we have no one scheduled.”

Ayoub says he has yet to get a volunteer for December 26th pr 27th.

Still, the agency which makes and delivers free meals to the critically ill will have 1300 people to feed.

And not enough hands in the kitchen

“We welcome volunteers,” Ayoub said, “Because eighty percent of our kitchen is manned by volunteers.”

A lack of volunteers has been an increasing problem for non-profits.

From Meals on Wheels in Dallas to food banks in Baltimore, groups are spreading the word — they are people who need people.

“At Project Angel Food,” says Ayoub, “every day is Thanksgiving. Every day we cook meals. Every day we deliver meals.”

That’s why Ayoub is hoping this year the public’s good will extend well beyond the holidays because even after the turkeys are done, the need is not

“The month of January,” he said, “we welcome you. Come on. Please. Call. Set aside some time.”

For more information about volunteering for Project Angel Food, click here for their website.