Carjacking Suspect In Standoff With Police On Norwalk Roof

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities have surrounded a male carjacking suspect on a roof in Norwalk.
The suspect was allegedly involved with attempted carjackings in the area Thursday before 3 p.m.
Authorities tried to arrest the suspect, but he fled and went up to a roof near Studebaker Road, according to Desmond Shaw flying in Sky9.
At least a dozen deputies surrounded the house with the suspect running back and forth from the north side of the house to the south side.
No weapon was seen during the carjacking attempts, but crisis negotiators were called to the scene as a precaution.
Shaw also reported that after about an hour, authorities put up a ladder hoping to peacefully coax the suspect down.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s reportedly have a female accomplice in custody.