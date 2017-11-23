Man Killed, 3 Hurt In 22 Freeway Pileup In Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A man who emerged from a disabled vehicle on the 22 Freeway was killed Thursday, in a four-vehicle pileup that also injured three people.
Two of three people injured in the crash were rushed to a trauma center following the 7 a.m. crash on the eastbound freeway, approaching Beach Boulevard, said Garden Grove Fire Department Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
Firefighters and paramedics reported one person dead at the scene, Nguyen said.
“The first-arriving crew found a three-vehicle collision that began with a disabled car on the shoulder,” he said.
“The car was not involved in a collision, but one of the (occupants), possibly the driver, got out of the car after pulling over and was struck by a vehicle,” he said. “That vehicle struck a wall as a result, and subsequently a three-vehicle chain reaction occurred.”
