Celebrity Stylist Gives Homeless The Star Treatment On Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — During the hustle and bustle of the Thanksgiving weekend — the cooking, the traffic, Black Friday — it can be easy to lose sight of why we show gratitude for what we have. One stylist who counts some of Hollywood’s biggest names as his patrons opts to expand his client list to those who often don’t have anything.

Jason Schneidman is a stylist at Beverly Hills salon Chris McMillan, where his client list has included Bruno Mars and Robert Pattinson, the salon’s website says.

Thursday, however, Schneidman set up shop at a 101 Freeway off-ramp, downwind from a homeless encampment where he met “Birdman.” There, he cut the older man’s hair as he chatted him up.

It’s just one way he gives back, doing what he does best with those who need it the most.

“After they get a haircut, I feel like people perceive these people different, and they start treating them differently,” Schneidman, aka The Men’s Groomer, told CBS2 News.

In a video posted on his Instagram account Wednesday, Schneidman is seen grooming homeless men for free in the neighborhood of Venice, eventually sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal with some of the indigent men.

“I feel good doing this, you know,” Schneidman told Birdman. “And when I feel good, I don’t have to pick up drugs and alcohol.”

Schneidman’s compassion and empathy might have to do with the fact that he has been sober for 13 years.

He said that, just as he tries to help the homeless with this small gesture, someone helped him. This allowed him to get sober, get married, and become a dad.

“Hopefully, I can get just one person back and make it all worth it,” said Schneidman.

Birdman seemed to think so, saying he was feeling “pretty bright and lucky” with his new dapper look.

He said he hoped his sidewalk salon would encourage others to do right by these people.

“I think if we all do, we can help out a lot,” said Schneidman.