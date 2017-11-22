Southern California Broils Under Thanksgiving Holiday Heat Wave

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Turkeys will not be the only thing roasting on Thanksgiving Day in Southern California.

A mini heat wave is set to peak Wednesday over Southern California, with temperatures at about 20 degrees above normal.

On Thanksgiving, temperatures will be about 20-25 degrees higher than the average, and could break a 114-year record for the holiday. Thursday’s temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 93 degrees.

The record for Nov. 23 could also fall — the previous hottest temperature on this date is 91 degrees in 1933.

Several cities could break heat records, including Woodland Hills and Burbank, which are forecast to reach a high of 95. Even along the coast, Mission Viejo could reach 97, and Long Beach is expected to hit 94.

