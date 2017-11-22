Tanker Truck Carrying 6,200 Gallons Of Milk Overturns On 5 Freeway In Burbank

BURBANK (CBSLA) — The southbound Golden State (5) Freeway was down to just one lane for several hours after a tanker truck carrying about 6,200 gallons of milk overturned early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. at Burbank Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
Some of the milk spilled onto the roadway, but the bulk of the time needed after the crash was to repair the guardrail.
CHP said three lanes would remain closed through 1 p.m., but all lanes were reopened at about 11:30 a.m. The Burbank Boulevard offramp remains closed.
