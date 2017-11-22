LA Convict Disappears Just Months Before Release

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities were on the hunt Wednesday for a 24-year-old convict who walked away from a re-entry program in Los Angeles.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials were looking for Jessie Barraza after they were alerted about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday that his GPS device had been removed while out on an approved pass, authorities said.
A location was not immediately given.
Notification was immediately made to local law enforcement agencies.
Barraza is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, authorities said.
He was received by Corrections and Rehabilitation from Los Angeles County in June with a two-year sentence for grand theft auto and evading peace officers while driving recklessly, authorities said.
Barraza on Aug. 29 was transferred from North Kern State Prison to the Male Community Re-entry Program, which allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in a re-entry center, and was scheduled to be released to probation in February, authorities said.
Anyone who sees Barraza or has any knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.
