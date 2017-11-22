Kareem Says In Hollywood Woman Are Set Up To Be Victims

Filed Under: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sexual Harassment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kareem discusses the harassment claims many in Hollywood, Washington and corporate America are facing as more women come forward with their stories.

 

Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and he’s in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Since retiring, he’s been an actor, a basketball coach, author of best-selling books and much more. On Wednesday he talked with KNX1070 Newsradio about sexual harassment, which, as we’ve learned lately – is prevalent in Hollywood, the government… and sports.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch