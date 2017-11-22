Kareem Says In Hollywood Woman Are Set Up To Be Victims

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kareem discusses the harassment claims many in Hollywood, Washington and corporate America are facing as more women come forward with their stories.
Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and he’s in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Since retiring, he’s been an actor, a basketball coach, author of best-selling books and much more. On Wednesday he talked with KNX1070 Newsradio about sexual harassment, which, as we’ve learned lately – is prevalent in Hollywood, the government… and sports.