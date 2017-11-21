2 LA City Council Members Want To Block Porn On Library Computers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pair of Los Angeles City Council members called Tuesday for software filters that block graphic material to be installed at all 73 city libraries, in the wake of reports of patrons viewing pornography on computers in view of children.

The motion introduced by David Ryu and Nury Martinez comes in response to a recent report that found some patrons use library computers to watch explicit porn that can easily be seen by other visitors, including children, and also uncovered widespread drug use and lewd behavior at some branches.

Ryu and Martinez also put forward a motion requesting that the Los Angeles Public Library work with the Los Angeles Police Department to report to the council all security incidents at public libraries in 2017 and to bring to the council any ideas on improving security measures at city libraries.

“Libraries are places of learning — they are a place for communities to connect, for individuals to empower themselves with information, and for children to grow and explore. They are not a place for lewd content or behavior,” Ryu said. “Today’s motion makes that clear. Reports of individuals using illegal drugs and viewing online pornography are wholly unacceptable. Our families and children deserve better.'”

