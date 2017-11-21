NASA: First ‘Interstellar Visitor’ Captured Traveling Through Our Solar System

Filed Under: Galaxy, Interstellar, NASA, object, Solar System

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scientists have captured imagery of our solar system’s first “interstellar visitor,” according to NASA.

The agency announced Monday astronomers had observed what appears to be a “rocky, cigar-shaped object with a somewhat reddish hue” traveling at approximately 85,700 miles-per-hour through the Milky Way.

The asteroid — the “first confirmed object from another star,” according to NASA — is estimated to be up to one-quarter mile long. Scientists say it could provide clues as to how other solar systems formed.

“For decades we’ve theorized that such interstellar objects are out there, and now – for the first time – we have direct evidence they exist,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said in a statement on the agency’s website.

“This history-making discovery is opening a new window to study formation of solar systems beyond our own.”

The “interstellar visitor,” named Oumuamua, is being tracked this week by the NASA Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch