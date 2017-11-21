Parents Warned To Avoid Fidget Spinners, Hoverboards, Data-Collecting Toys As Christmas Gifts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Parents are being warned to avoid buying fidget spinners, hoverboards, and “data-collecting” toys for their children this year, as they top the annual Trouble in Toyland report.

Fidget spinners were highlighted in the California Public Interest Research Group’s Education Fund report after two of the products sold at Target were found to have “dangerously high” levels of lead.

Target announced earlier this month that those models of fidget spinners were being pulled from shelves, but the report advised parents to double-check the product if they have already been purchased.

The report also singled out self-balancing hoverboards that have been found to have faulty battery packs that can lead to fires, and data-collecting toys, like the “My Friend Cayla” doll, which has been the subject of consumer complaints for alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The doll has already been banned in Germany.

“It’s important for us to look beyond what’s flashy and trendy when buying toys for children,” said Dr. Alan Nager, director of emergency and transport medicine at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “We need to consider what’s safe. The majority of toy-related deaths continue to be choking on small toy parts, such as marbles, balloons and small balls. That said, there are active precautions we can take to avoid preventable, toy-related trips to the Emergency Department.”

The full report is available here.

